American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,235,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

