American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

