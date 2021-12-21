American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
