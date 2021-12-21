AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Down 9.8%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 40,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 25,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

