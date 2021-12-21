Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $283.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

