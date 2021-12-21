Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.
AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
