Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

