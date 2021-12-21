Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.27 Million

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $85.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $308.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,424,000.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 2,550,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,903. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.