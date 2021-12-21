AMO Coin (AMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $940,631.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and approximately $940,631.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006679 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.