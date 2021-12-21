Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.