Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce sales of $133.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.80 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $246.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

MARA traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 240,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

