Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 206,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

