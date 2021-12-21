Analysts Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($0.96). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

