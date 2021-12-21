Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.60. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

