Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $8.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. 95,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

