Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 26.0% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.64. 7,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,032. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

