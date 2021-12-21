Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

ANGI stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $434,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

