Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $54.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.01 million and the lowest is $54.22 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $774.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

