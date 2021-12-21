Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $54.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.01 million and the lowest is $54.22 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $774.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.