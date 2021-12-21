Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Centene reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

