Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have commented on KTRA shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

