Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.35 million and the lowest is $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 111,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

