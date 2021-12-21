Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report sales of $472.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.90 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,130. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.