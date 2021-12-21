Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS: TUEM) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

12/11/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Tuesday Morning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – Tuesday Morning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 220,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

