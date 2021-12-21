Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $225.08

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.08.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $202.38 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

