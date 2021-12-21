Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) PT at C$15.97

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.60. 172,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,779. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.64. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.