Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €100.03

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($112.40).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($96.85) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ETR:GXI opened at €83.10 ($93.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($84.94) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($111.69).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

