Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $36.00

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get OLO alerts:

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $798,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 941,453 shares of company stock worth $26,802,200.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.