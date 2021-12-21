Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target at $10.72

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,021,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

