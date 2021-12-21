Analysts Set Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $17.09 on Friday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

