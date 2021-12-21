Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $40.44

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE VOR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 62.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

