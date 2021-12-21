Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) recently:

12/20/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/16/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/4/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/2/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/26/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/25/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/17/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/15/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

