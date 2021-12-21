Analyzing MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -34.93% -17.37% -13.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.05 -$5.07 million N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 24.18 -$90.49 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

