Andrew P. Stone Sells 9,936 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

