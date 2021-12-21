Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 406,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

