Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Antero Midstream by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

