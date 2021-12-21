Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $473.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.50. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

