Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.50. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

