Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 2,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,369. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

