Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

