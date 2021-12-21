Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.