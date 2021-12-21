Apria (NYSE:APR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

APR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 295,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,572 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,746.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

