Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Purchases C$18,692.10 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Denis Burger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.87 per share, with a total value of C$18,692.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,671 shares in the company, valued at C$59,199.75.

Shares of TSE:APS traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,586. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.39.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

