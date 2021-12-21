Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 485 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 485 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $19,317.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
