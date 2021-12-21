Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 485 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 485 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $19,317.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

