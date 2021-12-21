Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $77,863.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

