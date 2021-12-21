ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 91.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

