Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $201,500,782 and sold 92,440 shares valued at $11,141,054. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.