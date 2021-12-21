Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.60 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

