Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

