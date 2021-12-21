Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

