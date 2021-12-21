Asio Capital LLC Acquires 842 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

