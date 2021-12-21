Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,051 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $222,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

