Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $59,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $15.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,896. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,054,705. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

